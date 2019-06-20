Sarisbury Athletic determined to climb league table while keeping Lord's dream alive in National Village Cup

Have your say

Sarisbury Athletic are looking to march on towards a Lord’s final but have also been warned they must focus on collecting crucial league wins.

They travel to Calmore Sports in division one tomorrow looking for points to lift them up the standings and must avoid any potential scenario of getting distracted from their bread and butter (12.30pm).

On Sunday they welcome Wiltshire champions Burbage & Easton Royal to The Hollow in the National Village Cup (1pm).

Sarisbury’s Jon Floyd insists it is important for the club to do well in both competitions.

He said: ‘It is crucial our cup success doesn’t lead to us taking our eye off the ball in the league.

‘Last season Liphook got to the final at Lord’s but ended up being relegated in the league.

‘We don’t want that to happen to us.

‘Whatever happens our priority is making sure we stay in division one.

‘The two stand-out teams in our league are Hook and Portsmouth but we will look to beat them when we meet.

‘It will also be fantastic if we can reach the final of the cup and progress to Lord’s.

‘If we win we will be four games away from the final.

‘We have been crowned National Indoor champions twice in recent years, winning titles in the indoor facilities at Lord’s.

‘To walk out on the hallowed wicket at Lord’s itself would be something different.’

Sarisbury are planning to make the cup match a big occasion on Sunday.

There will be a Gin & Prosecco tent, a barbecue, and during the interval a coaching session will be held for youngsters.

The visitors are also expected to bring a coach load of supporters with them.

Sarisbury have already beaten Hambledon, Bradshaw, Hook and last season’s finalists Liphook to reach this stage.

Sam Floyd and Sam Hill have starred in the competition and they did the damage against Liphook.

‘We are a very young side with Ricky Rawlins doing a great job as captain,’ added Jon Floyd.

‘Basically we are a team of 20 year olds with most, if not all, local lads who have come through our Colts system.

‘They get fantastic coaching from Michael Bond and their attitude is terrific.’