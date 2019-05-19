Sarisbury suffer collapse… Waterlooville edged… Hambledon win thriller

Have your say

A catastrophic batting collapse sent Sarisbury Athletic tumbling to their first Southern League division one defeat of the season.

The hosts were bowled out for a total of 96 runs in their 140-run home defeat against Hook & Newnham Basic.

Putting the visitors into bat Sarisbury bowled them out for 236 runs with Jason Allman (three wickets for 22 runs) the pick of the bowlers.

Sarisbury looked well set when openers Ricky Rawlins (42) and Dan Clouting (13) guided them to 50 without loss.

But it turned into a dramatic cricket collapse from there with wickets falling fast.

Waterlooville are still searching for their first win in division two, though they got mighty close in their one-wicket defeat against Langley Manor at Rowlands Avenue.

Batting first Ville endured a torrid start that saw them slump to 36 for five.

Max Goddard (38), Conor Regan (17) and Ashan Silva (17 not out) led a late recovery that enabled Ville to post a target of 147 runs.

Langley Manor sneaked over the finishing line despite the efforts of Archie Reynolds (three wickets for 20).

Hambledon earned a thrilling one-run win against previously unbeaten Trojans in their division three encounter at Ridgemeadow.

The home side were grateful to George Marshall (44) and Lewis Le-Clercq (36) as they were bowled out for 163 runs.

It looked bleak for Spencer Le-Clercq’s team but they collected eight wickets for 19 runs in an impressive spell to wrap up the success.

A fine bowling performance from Luke Barber (four for 34) proved the key.

Fareham & Crofton’s poor start continued with an eight-wicket defeat against Purbrook at Bath Lane.

Ben Kissane (43) supported by a quick-fire innings from Sam Wimble (41) helped the home side set a target of 198 all out.

Aaron Dean (three for 30) proved the leading Purbrook wicket-taker.

Ollie Runswick (42), Sean Figgins (65) and Josh McCoy (41 not out) guided the visitors to an easy win.

Portsmouth & Southsea suffered a second successive defeat as they lost by six wickets at Hythe & Dibden.

Ollie Kanavan (72) and Chris Bollom (64) were the pick of the batsmen.

Both Burridge and Havant had their premier division games abandoned due to rain.