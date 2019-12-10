Second half blitz helps Portsmouth maintain impressive away Hampshire Women’s Hockey League record at Southampton

A second half goal blitz helped Portsmouth 1sts maintain an impressive away record in the Premier Division of the Hampshire Women’s League.

Katie Paulson-Pond and Sam Hassell both netted twice in a 5-1 romp at rock bottom Southampton.

It was Portsmouth’s fifth away win in six games this season, and came after the teams had been level at half-time.

The visitors led when Paulson-Pond and Clair Hamson combined for Katie Spooner to rifle a shot in.

Following a Southampton leveller, Hassall flicked home from a narrow angle to restore Portsmouth’s lead in the second period after a flowing move.

Paulson-Pond then swept home a right wing cross before picking up a loose ball following a shot by Sofia Gomez and making it 4-1.

Hassall completed the nap hand after her first shot was saved.

*

After losing just one of their first seven Hampshire Division 2 games, Portsmouth 2nds have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

They followed up a shock home loss to Romsey by crashing 5-2 to Waterside.

Portsmouth trailed 2-0 at the interval and were 5-0 in arrears before Becky Clay and Carol Rutter grabbed consolations.

*

Portsmouth 3rds were caned 7-1 at Swanage, where individual highlights were Danni Francis’ excellent runs up the left and Katie Allard’s total commitment across the pitch.

*

Portsmouth 4ths conceded three second half goals to lose 5-2 to IBM Nomads.

They had led twice in the first half through Michelle Hughes and Nicky Roch.

Player of the match was awarded to Andrea Barnes.