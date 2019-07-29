Serena Vincent leads way as City of Portsmouth talents shine in English Schools Track & Field Championships

Have your say

Serena Vincent led the way as City of Portsmouth talents starred at the English Schools Track & Field Championships in Birmingham.

The world schools champion, who is a member of the Hampshire Talented Athlete Scheme (HTAS), claimed the shot put title.

And that triumph added to the 17-year-old’s full set of county crowns, along with Home Countries International success in England colours.

Vincent was one of 20 HTAS competitors in action at the event, which took place earlier this month.

That group included five further City of Portsmouth athletes.

Heather Cubbage was second in the discus, while Havant duo Ellie Farrow and Callum Taylor were fifth in the 800m and sixth in the javelin, respectively.

Fareham’s Tyler Pattison was sixth in his discus competition.

And Gosport’s Hollie Thurgood reached the semi-final of the 80m hurdles.

HTAS is funded by Hampshire County Council and managed by Energise Me.

It supports athletes from Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games sports.

The 20 athletes competing in Birmingham receive various levels of support – ranging from grant funding to sport psychology and lifestyle workshops.

Energise Me is a registered charity, which exists to beat inactivity.

It works across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to build happier, healthier and stronger communities.

The organisation is part of a national network of Active Partnerships that are committed to supporting people of all ages to develop active habits for life.

Find out more about the scheme at energiseme.org