Sharp gets his own back at Waterlooville Sports Bar snooker tournament

THOMAS Sharp made it honours even with Owen Jenkins in the trophy-day knockout at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Sharp had been pipped by Jenkins for the Wednesday Junior Snooker League title in the last frame of the 20-week campaign.

But the 15-year-old prevailed when the pair met in the final of the handicapped tournament before the season seven presentation.

Ryan Kneller beat Harry Wilson in the Plate final.

Franklin Powell and Jamie Wilson are the early Division 1 leaders after the first week’s action in the sixth season of the Monday Junior Snooker League.

The previous day, Wilson had lost a fifth-frame decider to the eventual tournament winner for the second leg running on the Under-21 Premier Development Tour.

The 15-year-old rookie from Havant picked up more valuable ranking points on the national circuit at Cueball Derby.

He won three of his four round-robin group-stage matches and then lost 3-2 in the last-32 to Manchester’s Kayden Brierley.

On his debut In Leeds last month, Wilson was defeated 3-2 at the same stage by Harry Gosney, from Wakefield.

For the second week running, Rhys Pearce and Keira Jackson won their respective round-robin groups in the Junior Pool League.

Despite using a club cue, Division 1 leader Pearce amassed one more victory than Archie Crump and Keira Hiscock.

And Jackson edged Kacie Keens on the head-to-head rule to move closer to Division 2 front-runner Jake Daffin.

