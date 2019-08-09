IT WAS a busy weekend in the battle for the Molson Group British Sidecar Championship at Thruxton.

But it proved to be a good meeting for former champions Ricky Stevens, from Portsmouth, and Ryan Charlwood as they took second and a brace of fourths during the course o f the weekend to move up to sixth overall in the Championship standings.

Stevens said: ‘After this weekend and three point-scoring races we’ve clawed our way back up the championship into a position where finishing third overall now seems possible.

‘We’ve just got to keep plugging away and winning points and podiums, although it’s disappointing that the big win is still eluding us.

‘Breaking the lap record was certainly a big high and a second and two fourths is great, but I’d be lying if I said we didn’t want more.

‘That said, we’ve secured our best result of season so we’re going to Cadwell Park feeling much more upbeat.’

Team-mates Ben Holland, of Havant, and Lee Watson bounced back from the disappointment of a first race retirement to finish in sixth place in race two before again failing to finish the third race.

For Holland it has been a learning curve.

He said: ‘This season has been really tough so far and we’re just taking each weekend as it comes.’

The next round is at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire from August 16 to August 18.