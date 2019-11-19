Silvetti seals another Havant hockey derby win against Fareham

An early second half penalty stroke by Charlie Stubbings and a stunning points clincher from Argentinian Manuel Silvetti three minutes from time earned Havant a 2-0 win over Fareham in the National League South Division 1 derby at Henry Cort.

The result pushed Havant into fourth place in the log, three points behind leaders Southgate, while Fareham remain fastened to the bottom, with last month’s 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove their solitary win so far.

Charlie Stubbing (Havant) and Will Raymond (Fareham)

Fareham called the tune for most of the first half, but were unable to capitalise on the chances they created, while Havant played with greater intensity after the break and deserved their win, though their two-goal victory margin was perhaps a shade flattering.

Fareham went into the derby nursing the wounds of an 8-1 mauling at Oxford Hawks, but with Rob Wilson in midfield and Will Penrose and Will Raymond back from Cardiff University they looked a more purposeful outfit.

They enjoyed some good passages of play, but lack bite up front, allowing Havant to emerge unscathed from a goal-less opening period, the visitors having been forced on to the back foot a large chunk of the session.

Havant came more into their own in the period leading up to half-time and soon after forcing a wasted short corner had a goal disallowed.

Rob Wilson and Matt Cox

Silvetti’s run down the right took him into the circle and, after a goalmouth melee, drove his shot against the back boards – only to have his ‘goal’ disallowed for a foul on the baseline.

Fareham took the first half ‘on points’ but were unable to capitalise on their greater possession and eventually paid the penalty.

Havant played with greater intensity after the break and, after a Harry Croft-Baker forced short corner had broken down, took a 52nd minute lead.

Another goalmouth melee in the Fareham goal saw keeper Rory Kemp smother two shots, but the second rolled under his body and struck a foot on the line.

Fareham's Roy Penrose on the ball

Charlie Stubbings sent Kempt the wrong way from the resulting penalty stroke.

The game continued to ebb and flow from one end to the other, but Fareham’s attack looked fairly impotent, whilst Havant’s attack was asking questions of home defence.

The next goal was always going to be decisive and it fell to Havant three minutes from time.

Stubbings’ quick free hit found Atiq Arshad, who in turn found Manuel Silvetti in the circle.

Fareham's Rory Penrose

The little Argentinian made no mistake with a rasping shot that nutmegged Rory Kemp in goal and clinched the points for the visitors.