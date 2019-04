Have your say

Simon Whitlock fired an 11-dart leg and 11 maximums as he won the opening week of the new Portsmouth Individual League.

The Wizard beat Buster Turner in the final, having defeated Richard North in the previous round.

Turner dispatched Rob Collins in his semi-final.

Paul Gibbs won the plate contest, with Lee Smith finishing as runner-up.

Liam Jafkins and Lloyd Walker reached the last four.

Richard North hit a 154 finish and Tracey North notched a 12-darter.