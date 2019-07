Have your say

Simon Whitlock had no answer to a rampant Peter Wright as he bowed out of the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool on Wednesday night.

The Wizard, twice a semi-finalist, lost 11-2 to the Scot, nicknamed Snakebite.

Whitlock, who hails from Australia but lives in Waterlooville, had hoped to avenge his crushing quarter-final defeat last season.

But Wright was once again in dominant mood, recording a 170 check-out on his way to a tournament-leading 103.01 average and a place in the last eight.