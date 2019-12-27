Simon Whitlock has clinched a spot in the PDC World Championship last 16 for the first time since 2014.

The Aussie thrower, who lives in Waterlooville, came from a set down to progress past Mervyn King with a 4-1 set victory in their third-round encounter at the Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Whitlock was fortunate not to find himself more than a set down before gaining control and coming past the King.

The 50-year-old, who was beaten in the 2010 World Championship final by Phil Taylor, will face the winner of the third-round tie between Gerwyn Price and John Henderson in the last 16 on Saturday.