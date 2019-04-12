A free and easy-to-enter competition this Saturday will help raise funds for a charity nominated by English golfing superstar Georgia Hall, and will give everyone a single putt for glory – plus a year’s free membership at a local golf club.

Cams Hall Estate Golf Club near Fareham is staging the event, which is open to the general public, between noon and 4pm this Saturday, April 13.

The club’s owners, Crown Golf, are also staging the event at nearby Wickham Park GC. The event will raise funds for Breast Cancer UK, the charity nominated by Bournemouth-born Georgia Hall, 22, who is the reigning Women’s British Open Champion, and currently ranked the 16th best female golfer in the world.

The event, which people can follow via the hashtag #oneshot on social media, involves a single attempt to hole a putt of 40 feet in length. One chance, one shot.

Entry is open to everyone, regardless of age or golfing ability. In fact, non-golfers are most welcome. Entry is free and there are unlimited memberships to be won but there is a catch: participants will get just one go. However, the golf club has promised not to make the putt too tricky.

Success will result in a year’s free membership at the venue – a valuable prize that can also be gifted to a family member.

Sam Pleshette, Golf Development Professional at Cams Hall Estate, said: ‘As the competition is open to everyone, it’s very possible someone who doesn’t play golf could hit the jackpot.

‘In that case, that would be a great way for non-golfers to try a sport which is about so much more than just playing golf. It’s amazing for your health and your social life, too.

‘We’re also hoping many people who might have previously stopped playing golf will come back to the sport if they win a membership.’

Although entry into the competition is free, participants can choose to donate to Breast Cancer UK when they take their putt.

Pleshette added: ‘It is appropriate that we are raising money for Breast Cancer UK, on behalf of Georgia Hall, as we would like to see more women get into the game.

‘Georgia’s world-class achievements are inspiring women of all ages to take up golf, and I think that our simple #oneshot competition is an exciting introduction to the sport.

‘We’re happy to give away free memberships to anyone who can hole the putt – so come along this Saturday afternoon, young or old, and have a go.’

Every putt will be filmed, with a compilation video of successful entrants to be made after the event.

To take part, simply visit Cams Hall Estate or Wickham Park between 12 noon and 4pm on Saturday or visit crown-golf.co.uk/oneshot for more information.

Or call Cams Hall Estate on 01329 827222.