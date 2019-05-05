Siviwe Gidana shines but Havant are unable to capitalise as Lymington prove too strong

Have your say

A stunning debut from South African seam bowler Siviwe Gidana proved in vain as Havant slipped to a 68-run home defeat in their Southern League premier division cricket season opener against Lymington.

Gidana, who took five wickets for 52, shone just three days after arriving back in the country.

Siviwe Gidana celebrates a wicket. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Apart from his wickets he also produced an outstanding piece of fielding from the deep for a run out.

He shrugged off the bitterly cold conditions to suggest he will be a big player for Havant this summer.

Team manager Craig Stainton is excited by the prospect and feels he will get even better.

He said: ‘He showed he is a highly talented cricketer and bowled with good pace.

‘The opposition were taken by surprise a bit and all his wickets were bowled or caught behind.

‘He took two wickets in the fourth over and looked devastating.

‘With a little bit more luck he could have ended up with even better figures.

‘We had Lymington rocking at 95 for seven but unfortunately we never really went for the throat.

‘To be fair they batted well and applied themselves better than us.

‘It is important we pick ourselves up quickly from this crushing defeat.’

Lymington won the toss and elected to bat with debut making pair Krispy Mistry and Gidana opening the bowling.

Gidana looked lively and was first to strike taking his first wicket for his new club having Dominic Hand caught behind by Bulled.

He quickly followed this up with a second by bowling Ryan Scott for a duck.

The visitors fought back but with the score on 50 Gidana struck again to make the score 50 for three.

Chris Morgan replaced Mistry at the Town end and started to put the pressure on with his left arm spin, causing the Lymington batsmen to take chances.

Nigel Cowley was his first victim being caught in the deep by Harry Gadd taking a good catch.

Lymington’s overseas player Gareth Schreuder looked composed at the crease making 31 before being caught by Simon Loat off Morgan.

Havant put on the pressure reducing Lymington to 94 for seven but Lymington recovered to finish on 203 for eight.

The home innings started badly with Ransley going early but Pete Hopson (37) and Harry Gadd (29) slowly repaired the early damage.

But the innings fell apart leaving the hosts in tatters at 69 for five.

Havant now need to pick themselves up for St Cross next and on Sunday the National Cup match against Middleton.

Captain Chris Stone said: ‘We need to pick the players up and give them every opportunity to work hard this week.’