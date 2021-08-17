Skipper Ryan Gander stars with bat and ball as Gosport Borough beat Portsmouth in Hampshire League Division 6 South East

Dan Higgins batting for Gosport Borough 4ths against Portsmouth 4ths. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The all-rounder smacked his highest ever Hampshire League score - an unbeaten 82 - and also claimed his second-best HL wickets haul of 5-31 in his side’s 30-run Division 6 South East success.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Gander - batting at No 5 - struck nine fours and four sixes as Gosport totalled 176-6.

Charlie Pennicott (35) and Dan Higgins (28) had put on 56 for the second wicket, while Oscar Davis (2-51) was the only visiting bowler to bag more than one wicket.

Stuart Bogg batting for Gosport Borough 4ths against Portsmouth 4ths. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth were 39-3 when Gander claimed his first wicket, dismissing Tom Vaughan without scoring.

Gander proceeded to run through the order as Portsmouth dipped to 67-9.

Then came a startling last-wicket partnership between veteran Richard Marston and No 11 Tim Bailey.

Marston, who has played over 200 games for Portsmouth, hit 41 - his second highest innings ever - in a stand of 79 with Bailey.

A Portsmouth 4ths fielding just fails to save this Gosport 4ths boundary. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Marston’s only higher score was the 46 he compiled for Hampshire’s Over-60s against Berkshire Over-60s two months ago!

Bailey, who has appeared in over 100 games for the club, hit an unbeaten 28 - his fifth highest ever score.

Their impressive rearguard action was eventually ended when Marston was caught by Pennicott off the bowling of Dan Higgins.

There was an historic moment at Hollybank Rec when Jamie Nottage compiled Portsmouth Community’s first ever century.

Charlie Pennicott batting for Gosport Borough 4ths against Portsmouth 4ths. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Nottage batted throughout the 40 overs, reaching three figures in style with a six in the last over to finish unbeaten on 105.

His innings helped promotion-chasing Community pile up 214-4 against rock bottom Emsworth 2nds - the club’s highest ever total since being formed in the winter of 2019.

After being inserted Community lost captain John Creamer early on, but after that Emsworth toiled on a placid pitch well suited for run scoring in the sunshine.

Nottage dominated partnerships with Si Smith (17) and then in accelerating the run rate alongside Dave Going who struck a quickfire 31.

In reply, Emsworth never looked like chasing down the total set.

Tight bowling from the Community attack strangled the run rate, with Andy Cartwright the pick of the bowlers with 2-20.

Opener Stuart Law top scored with 30, before becoming one of Cartwright's victims, smartly stumped by Matt Barber.

Emsworth could only manage 114-8 to lose by 100 runs.

Community now face table-topping Kerala 3rds in a crucial penultimate game of the season at Cockleshell Gardens, Eastney, this coming weekend.

Opener Rajeev Vijayan underpinned Kerala’s five-wicket victory over Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths at Cowplain Rec.

He batted throughout to end unbeaten on 44 as Kerala chased down a 153 target with seven balls remaining.

Pradeesh Nair (38) and opener Prasad Panicker (33) provided good support.

Nair (3-27) had helped restrict P & S to 152-7 with opener James Curwood (47) top scoring.

Gary Kitchin played a major role as Gosport Borough defeated Fareham & Crofton 2nds by seven wickets.

He bagged 4-25 as Fareham slithered from 55-2 to 92 all out, captain Steve Dean (27) top scoring.

Skipper Jackson Todd was in a hurry to get the game over and done with.

Opening the Borough innings, he smacked 12 fours and a six in an unbeaten 71 - made out of a winning total of 96-3 off 16.1 overs!

Alex Andrews made a half-century as Clanfield defeated Sarisbury 5ths by six wickets.

Replying to Athletic’s 115 all out, Andrews belted a 46-ball 52 with seven fours and a six as his side triumphed in the 22nd over.