Phoenix North End B’s Lee Smith was the form player in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division one as he lost just one match throughout the entire season.

Darren Barnes, of Lord Chichester B, threw the division’s fastest leg with a 12-darter and Jolly Taxpayer C’s Andy Newcombe had the highest finish with 158.

Asa Norris was undefeated for Portland Arms, winning all of their division two matches.

Norris also shared the quickest game in the second tier having thrown a 14-dart leg along with King Street Tavern’s Michael Chandler and Rose in June C’s Chris Jafkins.

In division three there was a three-way tie for the aggregate prize as Mark Cunningham, of Barley Mow, Peter Lamb, of Thatchers, and Danny Browne, of Stag B, all lost only two games.

A 140 finish from British Queen’s Nick Hatherley couldn’t be bettered and neither could Brad Shires 16-dart effort for Oyster House A.

Rutland Arms’ Steve Houghton and Graham Arms’ Rob Knowles were joint aggregate winners in division four, winning all but two of their matches.

Houghton also had the fastest leg with a 14 darter and Stag A’s Mick Neilson had the highest finish with a 140 check-out.

Division five’s aggregate champion was Harvest Home’s Phil King who only lost one game, while Phil Mercer registered a 14-dart leg for Lord Chichester A and Edward Harding hit a 108 finish for Mermaid A.