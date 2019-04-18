Snooker talent Samuel Laxton quickly back in the groove after Tenerife break

Have your say

Samuel Laxton shrugged off the post-holiday blues to secure a priceless three-point advantage with one week remaining in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

But it could have been so different for the 14-year-old, who picked up his cue that morning for the first time after a week in Tenerife.

Rhys Pearce and Harrison Heath. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Laxton edged Harry Wilson on the final black in his last match at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Defeat would have meant finishing bottom of his five-man round-robin group with one point.

And he would have been level with Jamie Wilson at the top of division one.

Instead, he ended up second with four points.

The division two race is tight.

Dean Russell leads Tyler Mack and Billy Reid by a single point.

Sixth-placed Aaron Wilson is only four points behind Russell.

Antony Terroni has a four-point advantage over Jake Sharp in division three.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson has strengthened his claim for the runner-up spot on the EASB Regional Junior Tour south.

The 15-year-old talent, from Havant, lost 2-0 to rankings leader Connor Benzey in the final of the penultimate leg at Fareham Snooker Club.

A semi-final appearance in the sixth event in London next month would guarantee Wilson second place.

The following day, he compiled a 100 break in his first match of the Monday Junior Snooker League against Billy Reid.

Laxton retains his five-point lead over Zak Truscott at the top of division one. Ryan Kneller heads division two.

Rhys Pearce has opened up a slender 1.5 point lead over defending champion Keira Hiscock in division one of the Junior Pool League.

Eight wins out of 10 was enough for Pearce to win the six-man top group.

Harrison Heath moved up to division one after taking maximum points in the second group with five wins out of seven.

Jake Daffin leads his brother Rhys by half a point at the top of division two.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday. The league runs as normal on Easter Monday.