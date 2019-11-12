Sofia Gomez double preserves Portsmouth Women’s unbeaten Hampshire League hockey record

Sofia Gomez struck twice as Portsmouth women 1sts came from behind to maintain their unbeaten Hampshire League top flight record.

In doing so, the 2-2 draw at a rainswept Furze Lane also ended leaders Basingstoke’s 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Portsmouth, therefore remain three points behind the table-toppers, who had entered the game having netted 17 goals in their three away wins in 2019/20.

The visitors broke the deadlock midway through the first half when an angled shot was saved by keeper Harriet Read, only for Basingstoke to score from the rebound.

On the stroke of half-time, Basingstoke were awarded a disputed short corner which, with the whistle going before the set piece could be taken, allowed Basingstoke to push their entire team up.

The ball pinged around the circle and the outnumbered home defence just couldn’t cover all the options, falling 2-0 down.

Portsmouth reduced the arrears within five minutes of the restart when Gomez strode through one on one with the keeper and netted.

From this moment, the momentum swung dramatically in Portsmouth’s favour and it was no surprise when Gomez levelled with 10 minutes left.

Portsmouth 4ths fell behind early on at home to Eastleigh, and stand-in keeper Jasmine Searle was beaten twice more before half-time.

Great defensive work from Sam Pratt, Gemma Taylor and Dhruit Shah kept the scoreline down, while Jemma Gard reduced the arrears by firing through the keeper’s legs.

Eastleigh finished 4-1 winners, with Katie Allard voted Portsmouth’s player of the match,

Portsmouth 2nds won 5-3 at Blandford and Sturminster Newton, while the 3rds triumphed 3-2 at Southampton.

Portsmouth 5ths are confident a win is on the cards, despite going down 3-0 against Aldershot & Farnham - all the goals coming in the first half.

Freya Mein was chosen as their player of the match.

Got a sports story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures (jpeg images only) to sport@thenews.co.uk or contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.