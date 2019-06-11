Southern Vipers aiming for storming start to the season when they face Lancashire Thunder

The Southern Vipers will get this summer’s campaign underway at Liverpool as they take on Lancashire Thunder on Sunday, July 22 before another away fixture against Loughborough Lightning on Thursday, August 8.

The opening home match of the competition will see Western Storm visit the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, August 11 followed by a trip to the Kia Oval to face reigning 2018 Champions Surrey Stars just 24 hours later.

Hove and Arundel will then host two home matches against Lancashire Thunder (Thursday, August 15) and Surrey Stars (Sunday, August 18), before away fixtures against Western Storm at Bristol (Tuesday, August 20) and Yorkshire Diamonds (Sunday, August 25).

The final two home contests at the Ageas Bowl will see Suzie Bates’ side welcome Yorkshire Diamonds (Wednesday, August 21) and Loughborough Lightning (Wednesday, August 28) to finish the group-stage.

This year’s KSL Finals Day will then again be hosted by Sussex at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday, September 1.

Tickets for the Ageas Bowl’s Southern Vipers matches can be purchased online at ageasbowl.com over the phone on 0844 847 1863, or by visiting the Ageas Bowl’s Ticketing & Membership Office via normal working hours.

Hampshire Cricket Members are entitled to free admission to all of the Southern Vipers’ home fixtures at the Ageas Bowl in 2019.