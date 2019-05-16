Southsea and JEM Hamble play out dramatic contest as tennis players relish the fine weather

The Southsea against JEM clash was a real thriller as a full fixture list saw more than 200 players overall enjoying competitive Portsmouth & District League tennis with fine weather during the week.

Some of the matches were closer than others, but none was closer than that between Southsea and JEM Tennis seconds in men’s division three, writes Alan Best.

The opening rubbers were shared, with JEM taking a one set advantage when Will Davies and Ken Spratt took a set off Clive Paling and Jay Smith in their losing rubber.

Reverse rubbers were also shared, but this time it was Paling and Smith’s turn to steal a set in a losing rubber, levelling the match at 2-2 on rubbers and 5-5 on sets. And when the game totals were compiled the teams had won 45 each, resulting in a rare tied match.

Jem’s men’s first team were also involved in a close match. They shared the rubbers 2-2 with Ryde Lawn but they were able to claim the winning draw points by winning five sets to Ryde’s four.

Andy Long and Mark Turl managed to win a set in their losing rubber against Justin Biggs and Gary Mead.

Warsash’s win over Avenue, also in division one, was rather more simple. Macca and Wilson Neaves won the first against seconds rubber for Avenue but that was the Havant team’s only success.

Ryde Mead Ladies are back in the top division and opened their account with a 3-1 win over Lee seconds, with top pair Mille Coombes and Jikita Davey winning both their rubbers for the loss of just four games overall.

In division two Rowlands Castle underlined their credentials with a good 3-1 win over close rivals Fishbourne. Lynne Foster and Caron Howe scored a double for Castle with the crucial third rubber being won by Maria Wren and teenager Emma Pierce.

Midweek masters matches saw Chichester confirm their resurgence with a 3-1 win over Warsash Ladies.

Gill Street and Ileana Melendez won both their rubbers for the loss of just four games overall, with Sara Smyth and Sue Watson adding the decisive third rubber win.