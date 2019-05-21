Southsea Waverley back in the groove while Priory beat Fareham and Alexandra halt Waterlooville

Southsea Waverley bounced back in Portsmouth & District League division one with a 56-shot dismantling of Leigh Park.

The bowlers, who have dominated many of the recent county seasons, were wounded from their defeat to Cowplain last time out, writes Dave Wildman.

But there was no repeat as Gary Starks and his rink managed a 36-shot success on their home Southsea turf.

Leigh Park won on one rink with a 10-shot success for Barry Dixon’s crew.

Priory moved into second place after their five-shot away win at Fareham. In a close match, it wasn’t Priory winning on three rinks that was decisive. Instead it was the fightback on Richard Smalley’s rink that turned the tables for Priory. Having dropped the maximum on the 12th end to go 16-shots down, they then picked up 12 shots over the next seven to only lose by five shots.

Alexandra halted Waterlooville’s recent run of wins with a 43-shot, all-rink home win. The size of the victory was thanks to the 28-shot win on Steve Feilder’s rink.

Cowplain lost by 22 shots at Lee-on-the-Solent.

In division two leaders Rowner maintained their 100-per-cent record with a 35-shot, all-rink home win over Crofton. Leading the way for Rowner was the rink of Alan Prince, with their 16-shot win.

Star & Crescent are also 100 per cent following their 22-shot away win at College Park. They were led by a 17-shot win on Robbie Dennison’s rink.

Milton Park lie third after their 22-shot home win over Denmead. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 27-shot win on Andy McKain’s rink that was responsible for Milton’s victory.

Naismith recorded an 11-shot victory over Gosport at their Swordsands home. Both clubs won on two rinks but Naismith had big wins on the rinks of Dave Webber and Kelvin Chandler by 18 and 17 shots respectively.

Bridgemary suffered another big loss but this wasn’t unexpected as they were playing at Bedhampton, who made full use of their carpet in recording a 56-shot success. Leading the way for Bedhampton was the John Burn rink.

In division three leaders Gas Social powered to a 28-shot away win at Pembroke Gardens. Gas were led by the 18-shot win on Terry Budd’s rink.

Cosham Park beat Emsworth by 23 with Roly Lane’s rink the key as they fired a 27-shot success, including a maximum.

Hayling Island beat Phoenix by 57 and were led by David Johns’ quartet.