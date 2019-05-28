Southsea Waverley continued on their merry way with a 25-shot away win at Waterloovillle in Portsmouth & District League division one.

Mark Hammond and Matt Marchant led their rinks to big wins, writes Dave Wildman.

Barry Tovey’s quartet prevented the whitewash.

Priory’s bowlers kept pace with the Southsea men with a convincing 39-shot, all rink home win against Alexandra.

The size of Priory’s victory was thanks to big wins on the rinks of Mike Elliott and Nigel Mundy.

It was a mixed set of results for those clubs in the bottom half of the table.

The best result was by Vospers, who had an excellent 23-shot home win over Fareham. The win was thanks to the 20-shot victory on Dean Boswell’s rink and the 16-shot win by Dave Young’s quartet. Charlie Bailey’s men did their best for Fareham with their 13-shot win. The other rink was tied.

Leigh Park recorded an 11-shot home win over Lee-on-the-Solent. They won on two rinks, thanks to the quartets of Paul Robinson and Ben Cope, with Martin Ellis responding.

The bottom two teams met at Portsmouth Water, with the home side beating Cowplain by 19 shots, winning on three rinks.

Doing the damage for home side was Alan Sprake’s men with their 13-shot victory.

Division two leaders Rowner are still 100 per cent after their 25-shot away win at Denmead. They won on all rinks, led by Barry Stafford’s quartet.

Star & Crescent also have a perfect winning record after their 22-shot home win over Naismith. The 13-shot win for Simon Filippi’s rink did much of the damage.

In division three Hayling Island took advantage of leaders Purbrook Heath not playing again to take over top spot with a 12-shot away win at Emsworth.

With both clubs winning on two rinks, they had to thank the big victories on the rinks of Graham Theobald and Brian Pullan for taking home the spoils.

The bottom two met at Phoenix and it was the visitors, Pembroke Gardens, who left with the spoils after their six-shot win.

With both clubs winning two rinks each, Pembroke won thanks to the big wins on the rinks of Jack Chernin and David Brookes, which offset the large win for George Russell’s rink for Phoenix.