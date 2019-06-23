Southsea Waverley lead the pack after win double... Fareham and Priory suffer slips

Have your say

Southsea Waverley still lead the pack in Portsmouth & District League division one.

The dominant outfit were winners by 22 shots at Portsmouth Water, writes Dave Wildman.

Waverley then went on to beat Lee-on-the-Solent – an emphatic 30-shot success.

Priory were turned over by visitors Waterlooville.

The rinks of Joe Slatter, Richard Allen and Derek Holt did the samage for the visitors in a 12-shot success against the team in second position.

But Priory did recover well from the defeat to beat Portsmouth Water on Friday, winning by 31 shots.

Priory won on all rinks, led by Roly Bloy’s quartet.

In a shock at Fareham, Cowplain gained their first victory on grass with their 28-shot win.

They won on three rinks, led by Mike Hyland’s men.

Alexandra suffered a 34-shot all rink drubbing at the hands of Lee-on-the-Solent.

Dennis Wren’s quartet starred for the Solent men.

A tight match at Vospers went the way of Leigh Park who gained a 4shot victory, both clubs winning on 2rinks. The defeat pushed Vospers to the bottom of the table.

Carl Baggott’s quarter impressed for Alexandra to earn a three-shot win in their match against Cowplain who crashed back to earth after beating Fareham.

The top two met in division two on Friday.

Rowner recorded a 17-shot win over Milton Park.

The 15-shot victory by Alan Prince’s quartet did most of the damage.

Crofton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with their tight single shot home, which saw both clubs winning on two rinks.

Denmead moved above College Park following their 18-shot home wi, but they are both still in the relegation zone.

Bridgemary recorded their first win of the season as they travelled to Southsea to beat Star by eight shots.

They won on two rinks and tied on another.

In division three Hayling maintained their form with a 13-shot away win at Pembroke Gardens.

Hayling won on two rinks and tied another, with Mark Hollis’ rink doing the damage with their 16-shot win.

Gas beat Cosham by 39 shots.

Mike Hatchard’s rink did the damage for Gas with their 22-shot victory.