Southsea Waverley power on in quest for Portsmouth & District League bowls crown

Waverley cruised to a 22-shot win over Vospers to strengthen their grip on the Portsmouth & District League men’s division one title, writes Dave Wildman.

But while they won on three rinks, it was the 18-shot victory by Gary Starks’ quartet that proved decisive.

Ray Porter’s four earned Vospers two points but the defeat leaves the relegation-battlers 14 points from safety.

Second-placed Priory recorded an 18-shot win at Lee-on-the-Solent.

With the rinks shared, a 22-shot win by Adrian Snook’s quartet turned the match Priory’s way.

Priory are 41 points behind Waverley.

Alexandra lost a fourth successive match when they crashed to a 26-shot home defeat at the hands of Fareham.

The visitors won on three rinks – led by a 22-shot win for Lee Cunningham’s quartet.

Alexandra could be sucked into the relegation battle, with a crucial battle against Portsmouth Water next up.

Water currently fill the second relegation place after a 30-shot defeat at Leigh Park.

Park’s three rink wins included big victories for skips Ben Cope and Peter Robinson.

Cowplain climbed out of the bottom two by winning the battle of the two carpet clubs – with a three-shot success over visitors Waterlooville.

A six on Mike Hyland’s final end settled the nerves after the hosts had led by 16 with three remaining.

Rowner have clinched the division two title with four games remaining.

They beat visitors Star & Crescent by seven shots in what was their toughest match of the season.

A 16-shot win by Barry Stafford’s quartet proved decisive after the rinks were shared.

Simon Filippi skipped his Star rink to a 10-shot win.

The race for second spot looks like it will go to the wire after Jim Oswell’s four inspired Gosport to a 26-shot win over Crofton and rivals Milton Park defeated Bedhampton by 32.

Three clubs will be relegated this season, leaving rock-bottom Bridgemary in big trouble in their silver jubilee year.

A 38-shot defeat at fellow strugglers Denmead certainly didn’t help.

Big victories for skips Tony Sewell and Mike Wright proved key after the rinks were shared.

Second-bottom College Park are the third side in the drop zone after a two-shot loss at Naismith.

Three clubs are fighting for the sole promotion spot in division three.

Hayling Island, Gas Social and Purbrook Heath are in the frame – with Pembroke Gardens having an outside chance of spoiling the celebrations.

Graham Theobald skipped a 22-shot rink win as leaders Hayling beat visitors Cosham Park by 35 shots.

Gas Social, who have a game in hand, kept the pressure on by beating Emsworth by 36 shots on home turf.

George Reuter’s rink led the way as Gas claimed maximum points.

Purbrook Heath remain in the hunt despite a 16-shot defeat at Pembroke Gardens, who were inspired by Trevor Watkins’ quartet.

Heath have two games in hand over Gas – with the rivals locking horns next.