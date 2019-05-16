Leaders Southsea Waverley were shocked by Cowplain in the Portsmouth & District League division one.

It was a first defeat of the season for the powerhouse team, writes Dave Wildman.

Bottom club Cowplain won by seven shots. In complete silence, unheard of in a Waverley match, Gary Stark’s Waverley rink picked up a four on the 20th end but, on the 21st, the pressure told as Mike Hyland’s quartet picked up a 3.

Cowplain only had won one winning rink, a 23-shot victory for Dave Luffman’s quartet but the win was helped by Bryan Franklin’s men coming back from a 19-shot deficit at the halfway point to only lose by eight shots.

Second-placed Fareham also lost their first match, falling to a 29-shot defeat at Waterlooville – their first win of the season on their carpet.

The match had three big winning rinks, Waterlooville’s rinks of Richard Allan and Derek Holt won by 20 and 24 shots respectively, while Lee Cunningham’s quartet won by 15 for Fareham.

Priory edged above Waterlooville on shot difference by recovering from their shock in Havant, to record a 21-shot home win over Vospers. Priory had to thank the 12shot win on Martin Eggleton’s rink for the size of their victory.

Earlier in the week, Alexandra went to Leigh Park and left with a 23-shot victory, also winning on three rinks. The size of Alex’s win was down to the large victories on the rinks of Steve Feilder and Don Lilliey.

Lee-on-the-Solent won their first match with a 15-shot home victory over Portsmouth Water, winning on three rinks.

In division two, leaders Rowner maintained their charge to promotion with a 40-shot, all-rink home victory over bottom club Bridgemary.

Star & Crescent beat Bedhampton by 39. The victory was all due to the 36-shot win on Simon Filippi’s rink.

Milton Park recovered from their first defeat by travelling to Crofton and leaving with a seven-shot victory. The 25-shot win on Andy McKain’s rink for Milton was bettered by the 27-shot win on Charlie Read’s rink for Crofton.

Denmead beat Naismith by 29. They were led by Paul Kennington’s 19-shot win.

The final match was a close affair with Gosport edging College Park by seven shots.

Division three leaders Purbrook Heath fell to their first defeat of the season, by 22 shots at Emsworth who won on three rinks. The win moved Emsworth into second place.

In the other match, Phoenix won their first match of the season with an 18-shot home win over Cosham Park. Phoenix nearly completed the whitewash, John Timmins’ rink just failing to win their game on the final end.