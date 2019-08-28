Speedway teams aiming to end their home season in style with double win

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards speedway teams conclude their home league fixtures tonight.

They entertain Leicester Lion Cubs in the National League and Birmingham Bulls in the Midlands & Southern Development League respectively.

Both visiting sides top their league tables so the hosts will need to be on top form if they are to end with two Smallbrook wins.

Georgie Wood is again absent for Warriors, with Mildenhall’s Jason Edwards filling in the number one position.

The Cubs, runners-up in the National Pairs competition, will be led by Danyon Hume, so impressive whilst guesting for the Warriors last week.

Ellis Perks will miss the meeting, as he is required for higher league duty at Swindon, so Kent’s Anders Rowe will deputise.

Luke Ruddick has been stood down as a result of concussion, while

Leicester reserve Ryan Macdonald will miss the trip as he cannot secure time off from his job in Scotland.

That opens the door for Wizard Chris Watts to plug a gap.

Island fans will tonight get their first chance to see the highly-rated Thompson twins, Joe and Dan, who have moved from reserve to main team already this year.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘We couldn’t have picked two tougher opponents to end our league seasons with.

‘I know the Lion Cubs have one or two team problems for this match, but we must not under-estimate them in any way. They top this league having been very astute in the way that they have built their team.

‘I know our seven riders are more than capable of taking a win and if we can repeat the application and determination shown against Belle Vue last week we will be fine.

Bishop added: ‘Can I just say that we appreciate our supporters’ patience and disappointment at not seeing Georgie Wood in Warrior colours recently. Just as soon as Martin (Widman) and I feel able to make a clear, factual statement on this matter, we will do so.’

Warriors: Jason Edwards, Chad Wirtzfeld, Scott Campos, Danno Verge, Ben Morley, Connor King, Chris Widman.

Lion Cubs: Danyon Hume, Rider Replacement for Luke Ruddick, Joe Thompson, Dan Thompson, Anders Rowe, Chris Watts, Ryan Terry-Daley.