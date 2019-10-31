St John’s College students enjoy sporting tour of Jersey

Students from St John’s College, Southsea, visited Jersey for their annual Under-14s Boys Sports Tour.

Fixtures included two rugby matches against De La Salle College and the Jersey Reds, and a hockey match.

Andrew Jackson, 13, who received the ‘Best Ambassador’ Award, said: ‘I loved the tour because it was a really great experience.’

Nathan Bond, Head of Boys’ Games at St John’s College, added: ‘It was a

pleasure to take this group of students to Jersey to represent St John’s College, not only on the field but off it as well.

‘Members of the public had nothing but praise for our students and that makes me a very proud coach.’

