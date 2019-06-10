Stag B drop to joint second as Rose in June shine bright... Impressive Danny Smith fires for Drake

Have your say

Stag B dropped to joint second in division two of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League after suffering their first defeat of the season, going down 7-2 to Rose in June B.

Rose stormed into a 4-0 lead as Shane Mullins, Shane Williams, Chris Harradine – 18-darter – and Mark Ford – 100 game-shot – were all on the mark, writes Lee Todd.

James Scammell got Stag off the mark but it was to no avail as Russell Smith took the next set to give Rose an insurmountable lead.

Dion Jukes won a consolation set for Stag before Ian Pearce added Rose’s sixth with an 18-dart leg and 180 and Rose’s victory was completed by a walkover for Robert Ford.

Division three leaders Old House at Home dropped their first points this season as they were edged out 5-4 by Druids Arms B.

Adrian Jones and Jay Shawyer gave House the initial lead only for Druids to go 3-2 up with wins from Stuart Rees and Martin Clifford and a walkover for Chris Brown.

John O’Shea restored parity for House but Druids wasted no further time in bagging the points with Ian Attfield and Tony Smith putting them 5-3 up.

Lewis Archer won the last leg as a consolation for House.

Fawcett Inn A secured a convincing derby triumph as they dispatched Fawcett Inn B 7-2 in division four.

The A side rattled off six legs on the trot as Sonnie Aird, Oliver Jarvis, Will Leach, Tom Morley, Adam Dungworth and Josh Olden all struck to end the match as a contest.

Matthew Eustace and James Cheesman won consolations for the B team either side of Steve Goodeve adding a sixth for Fawcett A.

Stag A maintained their 100-per-cent record in division five as they overcame Rose in June A 5-4.

Matt Jeffery, Aaron Thomas and Andy Dunn gave Stag a 3-0 lead before Brad Lennox pulled a leg back for Rose.

David Place Snr moved Stag within a leg of winning the match but Rose’s Michael Saynor was on hand to keep his side in the match.

However, Craig Bridgewater won the next tie to earn the points for Stag before Graham Turner and David Holton won the remaining legs to make the score look more respectable for Rose.

Lord Chichester B sit second in division one following a 7-2 victory against Phoenix North End B.

Mike Feaver, Justin Hughes and Kevin Gilchrist built a 3-1 lead for Chichester, with Gilchrist throwing a pair of 16-dart legs, while only Bradley Mulholland could muster an early response for Phoenix.

Lee Smith notched a 15-darter and 105 finish as he halved Phoenix’s deficit but it was one-way traffic from there on with John Madgwick, Darren Barnes, 18-dart leg, Jack Seymour and Buster Turner, 18-darter and 180, completing a convincing win for Chichester.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) threw 15 and 16-dart legs and a 160 finish while David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C) finished legs in 15 and 17 darts and checked-out on 139.

Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C) registered a 15-darter and Joe Davies (Admiral Drake B) had 16 and 17-dart efforts with both players firing in maximums.

There were 17-dart legs from Darrell Manchip (Artillery Arms), Danny Harmer, Neil Munro (both Pelham Arms) and Paul Miller (Froddington Arms) while Barry Stevens (Admiral Drake B) had an 18-darter. Manchip also scored 180.

Martin Carlyle (Portland Arms) checked-out on 114 while Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C) and Tony Price (Newcome Arms B) had finishes of 101 and 100 respectively.

Meanwhile, Paul Wolfe and Denra Jones progressed from the preliminary rounds of the Bishop’s Waltham & District League mixed pairs competition. Their opponents in the final will be Dave Hayes and Helen Roswell.