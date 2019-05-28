Stag make progress… Taxpayer boosted… Rose in June display strong form

Have your say

Stag B, Jolly Taxpayer C and Rose in June C are among the teams to progress from the preliminary rounds of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League fours competition.

Dave Smith, Mark Barnes, Danny Browne, Dave Lock, Jim Scammell and Duncan Cope fired Stag through, writes Lee Todd.

Jolly Taxpayer C were represented by Shaun O’Donovan, John McCourbrie, Paul La Roche, Lee O’Donovan and Steve Humby.

Rose in June C had Trevor Rogers, Fon Owen, Jason Paul, Sean Roberts and Ben Huntington.

Fountain moved into division two’s top three as they triumphed 7-2 over Phoenix Southsea.

Phoenix went ahead but they were soon behind as Darryl Connor and Kyle McManus responded.

John Lloyd restored parity for Phoenix but it was one-way traffic from there on as Lee Todd, Steve Todd, Brian Colenutt, Laurie Clark and Chris Little propelled Fountain to a convincing win.

Lord Chichester C moved up to second in division five thanks to a 5-4 victory over Oyster House A.

Brad Groves emerged victorious, beating John Wall in the final of the Phoenix Round Robin.

Groves fired in 10 and 11-dart legs and nine maximums on his way to victory, beating Andy Jenkins in the quarter-finals before going on to beat Simon Whitlock in the last four.

Wall won his semi-final against Ben Brown having beaten Ryan Groves in the previous round.

Jenkins hit a 150 check out.

Donna Gleed took top honours and a £300 first prize as she triumphed in the sixth outing of the Gosport Darts Series’ Girlz n Glory competition

Gleed saw off Sue Lowther 5-4 in the final having previously beaten Jane Monaghan 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Lowther won her semi-final 4-2 against Jo Rolls while Leanne Palmer, Caroline Breen, Tina Neylon and Gemma Hayter all lost out in the last eight.