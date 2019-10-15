Stevens aiming to end ‘difficult year’ on a high at Brands Hatch

RICKY Stevens will bring the curtain down on a ‘difficult year’ at this weekend’s final Molson Group British Sidecar Championship series.

The Portsmouth driver - the 2015 and 2016 British F1 Sidecar champion alongside passenger Ryan Charlwood - are currently fifth going into the final event at Brand Hatch after a fourth and a seventh last time out at Donington.

‘It’s been a difficult year, mostly for reasons out of our control,’ stated Stevens, ‘but we’re still within range of the third spot in the championship.

‘The second race at Donington didn’t go our way, which set us back a bit, but there are 100 points up for grabs this weekend so an awful lot can change.

‘We’ll prepare the bike to the best of our ability and ride as hard as we can and, fingers crossed, we’ll have the rub of the green.”

Havant’s Ben Holland and Lee Watson are currently 14th and also focused on ending the season on a positive note.

Holland said: ‘Given the bad luck we’ve endured this season, if we can finish the top 10 we’ll be happy.

‘It’s been hard at times to keep up morale, especially with all the DNFs, but we have a great team behind us who work tirelessly to keep everyone smiling and looking forward to going racing.’

Got a sports story you think would interest readers of The News? If so, please email words and pictures (jpeg images only) to sport@thenews.co.uk, or contact head of community sport Simon Carter direct on 02392 622141.