Stevens hoping for better fortune at Cadwell Park... Holland eager to build on momentum

Ricky Stevens has his sights set on a better run of fortune when the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar teams race at Cadwell Park.

It promises to be an exciting weekend of racing in the Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef International Sidecar Revival event.

Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar team. Ben Holland, from Havant, and Lee Watson from Essex

Both Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki sidecar teams are gearing up for action.

Following mixed results at Brands Hatch in round two of the Molson Group British Sidecar Championship the crews of Stevens and Ryan Charlwood and Ben Holland and Lee Watson will be hoping they can gain some valuable points and continue their climb up the table.

Stevens, from Portsmouth, and his Dover-based passenger Charlwood are recovering from the fallout of their clash with brothers Ben and Tom Birchall at Clearways during the first race of round two last weekend.

The bike has been fully repaired and the duo are hoping to secure some much-needed championship points.

Stevens said: ‘Putting aside the weekend we’ve just been through at Brands Hatch, we’re returning to Cadwell Park ready to improve on what turned out to be a traumatic round for us in 2018.

‘For the past two years we’ve unfortunately got caught up in crashes which have hampered our efforts to do well.

‘When the bike is set up right it’s one of our favourite circuits so we’re really looking forward to returning for the Sidecar Revival and making amends.’

Meanwhile Holland, from Havant, and Watson, who is from Raleigh, in Essex, are hoping to better their third-place finish at Brands Hatch and move up the championship table from their current standing, in sixth.

‘The Sidecar Revival is always an enjoyable weekend because it puts the focus well and truly on sidecars and always attracts a fantastic crowd,’ said Holland.

‘After a tricky few races in the early rounds this year, we were really pleased with our first podium of the season at Brands Hatch last weekend.

‘Now were keen to keep up the momentum and secure some more valuable championship points and close the gap between us and the top spot.’

To keep up to date with the latest news from Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki visit the team website or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.