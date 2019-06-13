Stone: Havant need to knuckle down and regain confidence against Burridge

Have your say

Chris Stone is confident Havant can maintain their decent record against Burridge in the Southern League premier division.

He admits Havant’s main problem so far this season has been a lack of consistency.

But they will be feeling positive going into Saturday’s match.

He said: ‘In general we have done quite well against Burridge.

‘We need to be far more consistent in our batting particularly in the middle and lower order.

‘After getting some good starts we have failed to capitalise on them.

‘We need to knuckle down and regain some of our confidence in that area.

‘It is just a question of tweaking one or two areas and it has been fine margins.

‘Our weaknesses are fairly confined and once we sort them out then we will be very strong.

‘If you look at the league table we could easily be in second or third place.’

Havant field an unchanged line-up from the one that beat Alton.

Fraser Hay will lead Portsmouth in their division one game against Calmore Sports at St Helens.

Vikram Dawson returns and Sam Collings-Wells is back from university.

Collings-Wells recently played in the Varsity match for Cambridge against Oxford University at Lords.

Regular captain Jack Marston is away and he also fears the Isle of Wight Festival could impact on the team.

He said: ‘Our biggest worry is the fact Fraser and Ben Duggan are going to the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday.

‘They intend travelling back for the game and I just hope they make it.’

Also in division one Sarisbury Athletic host OTs & Romsey at The Hollow.

Portsmouth & Southsea Lymington II in division three.