Stone rocked by Havant collapse against South Wilts

A disappointing batting collapse condemned Havant to a four-wicket defeat at South Wilts in the Southern League premier division.

Visiting captain Chris Stone was hugely disappointed to see his side lose eight wickets for just 57 runs.

At lunch they looked to be sitting pretty at 103 for one with Harry Gadd (46) and Pete Hopson (45) going well.

On resuming it all went horribly wrong for Stone’s side.

The skipper said: ‘We had made a promising start but after lunch we were incredibly poor with the bat.

‘It was massively disappointing because in our position it was a good opportunity to go on and win the game.

‘Even then our bowlers, as they have done all season, performed well as a unit.

‘When we had them 115 for five we had a sniff of a chance.

‘We weren’t a million miles away from winning the game.

‘In the end we didn’t have enough runs to defend.’

Havant have won two and lost two of their games so far and Stone admits they need greater consistency.

He added: ‘When we are at our best we are are capable of beating any of the top teams.

‘At the moment we keep having wobbles and don’t give ourselves the best chance.

‘Once we establish some consistency we have the quality to cause opponents huge problems.’

Burridge got back to winning ways with a 69-run win against Bournemouth at Chapel Gate.

Openers Sullivan White (45) and Joe Collings-Wells (94) set the platform with a 112-run opening partnership.

Burridge declared on 250 for eight and Dan Stancliffe (four for 40) and Hilio de Abreu (three for 55) completed the job.

Waterlooville celebrated their first division two win of the season in beating Basingstoke & North Hants by six wickets at Rowlands Avenue.

Home captain Sam Hillman took two wickets for five runs in his 10 overs including seven maidens.

Jon Hudson weighed in with three wickets as Basingstoke limped to 149 for eight.

Hudson (55 not out) and Alex Shepherd (37) guided Ville home.