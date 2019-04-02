Stott at the double as Fareham beat Oxford Hawks to seal crucial play-off position

Niall Stott netted twice to ensure a strong end to the National League men’s conference west season for Fareham with a 2-0 win at home to Oxford Hawks.
It was an important match for the home side.
They were looking to seal seventh position in the table but the high-flying Hawks would have favourites to win the game on paper.
Stott calmed the Fareham nerves when he opened the scoring on 48 minutes.
He then made it 2-0 in the 68th minute with his second goal.
That meant Fareham finished three points clear of the University of Bristol who lost 5-1 at the University of Birmingham.
They will enter a play-off tournament to earn a spot in the higher tier in the end-of-season restructure.