Stott at the double as Fareham beat Oxford Hawks to seal crucial play-off position

Niall Stott netted twice to ensure a strong end to the National League men’s conference west season for Fareham with a 2-0 win at home to Oxford Hawks.

It was an important match for the home side.

They were looking to seal seventh position in the table but the high-flying Hawks would have favourites to win the game on paper.

Stott calmed the Fareham nerves when he opened the scoring on 48 minutes.

He then made it 2-0 in the 68th minute with his second goal.

That meant Fareham finished three points clear of the University of Bristol who lost 5-1 at the University of Birmingham.

They will enter a play-off tournament to earn a spot in the higher tier in the end-of-season restructure.