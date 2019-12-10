Stu-pendous success as Portsmouth leap into second spot in Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2

Portsmouth leapt into second spot in Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2 as Stu Avery scored twice in a home victory over Wanderers.

A second successive 3-2 victory - the previous week rock bottom Chichester had been beaten by the same score - saw the city club enter the Christmas break 10 points adrift of 100 per cent leaders Aldershot.

Dan Hargreaves, right, of Portsmouth 2nds in action against Fareham 4ths. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Home keeper Ed Smyth was the busiest of the shot-stoppers early on before Portsmouth went ahead with a smartly-worked goal from Avery.

A silky smooth passing move involving Grey, Bollam and Avery ended with Chris Palmer doubling the advantage.

Wanderers pulled a goal back in the first minute of the second half before man of the match Avery restored the two-goal lead.

Another Wanderers strike set up a nervous last 10 minutes.

Fareham 4ths (black) v Portsmouth 2nds at Henry Cort in the Hampshire Hockey League. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

*

Portsmouth 2nds are mid-table in Hampshire Division 3 after crashing 4-0 against Fareham 4ths at Henry Cort.

It could have been a different story had Ivan Boswell’s shot gone in when the score was still goalless instead of hitting a post.

Portsmouth’s man of the match went to Ben Lawford with Fareham scoring twice in each half.

Alfie Hall (Portsmouth 2nds, left) and Alan Shorthouse of Fareham 4ths. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

*

Dan Hayward was voted man of the match as Portsmouth 3rds leapt up to third in Hampshire 5 - cutting the gap on leaders Fleet & Ewshot to four points.

Hayward grabbed the final goal in a 3-0 victory over Fareham after receiving a pass from Harrison Carkeek-Blakley.

Portsmouth had taken a first half lead when a powerful pass from Alex Love set up Paul Barnes to score.

Jon Farmer (Portsmouth 2nds, left) and Andrew Hackman of Fareham 4ths. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Fareham attacks were quickly thwarted by defenders Adam Harley, Andy Arnell and Bryan Hodges.

There was also good midfield work from Owen Barnes, Dave Johns and Quentin Carkeek-Blakley.

James Payne doubled the lead before Portsmouth keeper Oli Barron was called on to make a string of saves.

*

Portsmouth 4ths jumped to the top of Hampshire Division 8 with a 2-1 win against the Isle of Wight 2nds.

It was the only game in the division at the weekend and Portsmouth are now two points clear of US Portsmouth 2nds.

Second half goals from Jonny Brewster and John Arnell put Portsmouth in control before IoW grabbed a late consolation.

Ryan Rochester was voted man of the match for his tenacity and attacking skill.

*

Portsmouth Vets travelled to Woking Old Peculiars with 10 players and were unlucky to lose 2-0.

Tim Schofield and Mark Wheeler threatened for the visitors before Woking took the lead off man of the match Colin Metcalfe's brave attempt to block a short corner shot.