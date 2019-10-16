Stubbington's Tommy Blake claims first Lee parkrun win … Connors wins on first visit to Whiteley

TEENAGER Tommy Blake celebrated his 51st Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun with his first victory.

The Stubbington Green member (15-17 age group) was five seconds off his personal best time in clocking 18.05. He had previously finished second twice and third twice in 2019.

Clubmate James Mackinnon was third, 18 seconds adrift of Blake, while Gosport Road Runners’ Mike Newnham was fourth in a new pb of 18.31.

Another Gosport runner, Nikki Moxham, was first woman to finish in 18.45.

Behind her were a raft of personal bests - James Collier (8th, 18.48 on his 236th parkrun), City of Portsmouth’s Mark Ferguson (9th, 19.34) and Nick Borrett (10th, 19.34).

Ben Lippiett (40-44) was 14th in only his third ever parkrun - and his first at Lee - in 20.10.

Steve Samways ran his 100th parkrun and was 66th in 23.53, while Phil Morgan (97th, 24.55) also brought up his century.

The 132nd Whiteley parkrun saw Patrick Connor won on his first visit to the venue.

The Itchen Spitfires member, running in the V34-39 category, clocked 17.34.

That put him over a minute ahead of second-placed Colin Trigg (Stubbington Green) in 18.37.

There were new pbs for Thomas Outen (4th, 18.56), Dean Jones (6th, 20.23) and Paul Hodder (11, 20.50), while Stubbington Green’s Russell Wiseman was eighth in 20.34.

Verity Horner (45-49 category) was first woman to finish in 34th - clocking 23.01 - while Rachael Openshaw (Stubbington Green) was two places and 10 seconds further adrift.

In 98th place (out of 224 finishers), Judith Guest (70-74 category) ran her 234th parkrun - but her first at Whiteley - in 26.58.

The first five places in the Fareham parkrun were all filled by experienced 5k runners.

Romsey’s Matt Brown celebrated his 111th run by winning in 18.00 - 25 seconds ahead of Tone Zone’s Callum Aldous (133 parkruns).

Stubbington’s David Mallard (181 parkruns) was third in 18.58, with Fareham Crusaders pair David Fleet (4th, 19.18, 175 parkruns) and James Hughes (5th, 19.25, 386 parkruns) completing the top five.

Ninth-placed Andy Mayes (4-44 age category) celebrated a new pb in 19.55, as did 11th-placed Ben Fletcher (18-19 category) in 20.29.

First female home was Tina Al-Romaithi (19th) in 21.28, while Harriett Burr (11-14 age category) was second in a new pb 21.51 for 22nd place. Despite her young age, Havant AC member Harriett has already taken part in 215 parkruns!

Denmead Striders’ Sasha Harding celebrated her 100th parkrun with a personal best 25.40 for 74th place.

City of Portsmouth AC youngster Max Richards (11-14 age category) was 91st out of 224 finishers in his first ever parkrun in 27.12.

Perfectly illustrating the wide age range parkruns attract, Linda Sims (65-69 age range) also completed her first parkrun in 1.10.30.

She might turn out to be bitten by the parkrun bug in the same way Stubbington Green’s Andrew Smith once was. Running in the 60-64 age range, he completed his 352nd parkrun in 45.42.

Stubbington Green’s Keith Whittaker, though, was completing his 452nd - the 70-74 age group runner finishing 116th in 28.55.

Paul Mitchinson maintained his ultra-consistent record in Havant parkruns.

In his 10th one of 2019, he claimed his fifth win in 18.21 - and in the other five the Victory AC member has been runner-up.

His latest first place saw the 40-44 age group runner finish four seconds ahead of Daniel Bailey (25-29).

There were two other Victory runners in the top nine - Carl Jarmaine (6th, 20.15) and Matt Gill (9th, 21.01).

Victory also provided the first two women finishers - Zoe Gill (27th, 22.45) and Hannah Lowry (29th, 23.02).

Again showing the great age ranges attracted to parkrun, Keith Youngs (60-64 age range) was 96th (29/15) in his first ever event, while Grace Morris (11-14 group) was 145th in 34.06 in her first parkrun.

Gillian Whitaker (60-64 range) also competed for the first time, clocking 42.36.