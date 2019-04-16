Stylish Cookies look the part as they make winning start in new kit

Have your say

Cookies are off to a winning start in fine style in their new kit.

The division two team playing in the All-About Netball league, Fareham faced Karadents in their second game of the season, writes Helen Dunning.

Cookies impressed in their new kit

Cookies didn’t make it easy for themselves in the first quarter going down by three goals.

Captain Anita Randell must have inspired her ladies as they came out fighting and pushed ahead in the second quarter. They continued to dominate throughout each quarter, winning 35-18 at the final whistle.

Catherine Mace was players’ player for Cookies.

Also in division two, Digits faced Cowplain Cruisers for the first time.

Cruisers, newly promoted to division two, were unbeaten last season and continue as successfully this season with a 33-9 win.

Anna Bull was an asset to her team on the wing but with Mandy Styles putting the shots away for Cruisers the result wasn’t Digits this time.

Fireflys Black were on fine form against Cams Confusion 36-21. Sara Weinberg had a great game for Blacks.

The closest game for the division had to be Victor Stewart and Cams Chaos, who went goal for goal throughout the game.

Victor Stewart were edged out 18-17.

Swanmore and Warriors fought out a draw in division one, ending 11-11.

Vixens racked up the goals against Tornadoes 27-13.

Jo Harris was players’ player for Vixens in goal defence with some exciting interceptions, breaking the Tornadoes shooting unit.

Division three team Oceans beat Phoenix 28-24.

Jill Giblett took the players’ player vote for the second week in a row.

Allsorts just pipped Portsmouth Pivotals to the post 12-11.

Sue Deadman was the shooter, pushing up the score for Allsorts.

Panthers beat Skittles 30-20.

But Amy Thompson was on court for Skittles and certainly made an impact for their defence.

Devils lost 17-13 to Queens Head Royals who saw their captain, Jo Travers, forced off with an injury.

Sarisbury Diamonds, newcomers this season, scored their most goals in a game yet. They were beaten 18-10 by ONS but Diamonds were delighted to set the new mark.

Swanmore Swifts pulled out all the stops to beat Fareham Foxes 29-4.