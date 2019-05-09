Stylish success ensures rising-star Owen Jenkins breaks Cuestars record

Have your say

Owen Jenkins is a Cuestars record-breaker.

The 10-year-old, from Havant, is the youngest under-21 bronze tour rankings champion in the 10-year history of the junior regional circuit.

Jenkins took a virtually unassailable lead into the 10th and final leg at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

But he wrapped things up in style by collecting his fifth winner’s trophy of the season.

Jenkins overcame his Waterlooville Sports Bar club-mate and rankings runner-up Thomas Sharp 2-1 in the final of the event sponsored by Pitman Training.

At the end of the near 11-hour day, the tired youngster said: ‘I feel good. The last few weeks, I haven’t been on form. But when it comes to Cuestars, I usually perform.’

Reflecting on the nine-month campaign across central southern England, Jenkins added: ‘It was very tough. They are all getting better and better.

‘Thomas has done very well to get second because he was third for most of the season.’

And he is looking forward to the challenge of competing in longer matches on the silver tour.

He added: ‘Best-of-threes will be a lot better.’

Sharp, 15, has reached at least the last-four in all 10 legs.

Jenkins is the first of the new generation of junior league players at Waterlooville Sports Bar to win a Cuestars rankings title.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley is understandably proud of what Jenkins and the others have achieved this season.

He said: ‘Owen rose to the challenge and is a worthy champion. He had some hairy moments along the way but dug deep when it mattered.

‘It’s been an honour and a privilege to have shared this remarkable journey with him.

‘But it’s not just about Owen. There have been standout performances from all of our players.

‘And we have finished runner-up in the club rankings for the second year running.’

Meanwhile, gold tour star Jamie Wilson lost 2-1 in the last-four to rankings winner Oliver Sykes.

Samuel Laxton beat Zak Truscott 2-1 in the silver quarter-finals but went out by the same score to Mason Wilson in the semis.

George Laxton was beaten 2-0 by Dylan Smith in the bronze quarter-finals.

And Callum White lost to Callum Browne in the plate final.

Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon, hosts the end-of-season finals day with special guest Robert Milkins on Sunday, May 19.

For more information about the event sponsor, visit the website pitman-training.com