Stylish Whiteley parkrun Hawaii-themed birthday celebrations… Super milestones at Southsea parkrun

It was a Hawaii fancy-dress show as Whiteley parkrun crowned their second birthday on Saturday.

This was event number 106 and it was a fun atmosphere with the theme proving very popular.

Whiteley parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (060419-2)

James Finucane and family styled out the first timers briefing in fancy dress as they marked the birthday of young Dolly, who was 12 years old on Saturday.

Many completed their very first parkrun with 41 people in total visiting the Whiteley Meadowside event for the first time.

The weather was almost Hawaiian as well with a bit of sunshine for the morning.

In total 284 people ran, jogged and walked the course, with 53 recorded new personal bests.

The Whiteley parkrun volunteers. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (060419-3)

The event was made possible by 26 volunteers and without them parkrun would not exist.

Jason French finished first with a quick time of 17min 35sec. Nikki Moxham was the first female as she ran the course in 18.46 and was fourth overall.

Meanwhile at Southsea parkrun it was a great morning for Cat Underwood who completed her 50th parkrun with her theme of wearing pants on top of running gear – superhero style.

Many of her Baffins Fitclub team-mates and parkrun friends turned out displaying some of their best underwear to crown the occasion.

It was a big milestone for Yvette Thair as well as she joined the 100 club. Emily Mackenzie and Paul Johnson also finished their 50th parkruns.

At Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun 305 people completed event number 153. Of those 11 were first timers and 20 were new to Fareham.

John Ryan did his 50th parkrun.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun had 442 people who ran, jogged or walked parkrun. The weather was kind and Lee welcomed tourists from a number of other parkruns with Glasgow being the furthest away.

The 162nd Fareham parkrun saw 282 finishers. Cathy Glendinning joined the 100 milestone club.

Alfie Moth led the way during the 360th Havant parkrun with 227 finishers.

Marjorie Huet-Martin finished first lady with an excellent new personal best of 20.51.

The 313th Queen Elizabeth parkrun saw 115 finishers. Frances Rose completed her 100th parkrun.

Ian Hayward was the first finisher and Nicole Frith was the first lady.