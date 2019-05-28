Success for hosts as Southsea beat Southampton in final of petanque tournament

Southsea beat rivals from Southampton in the final to win the Southsea triples petanque tournament

In total 42 players took part in the Southsea Open triples.

The morning was run as leagues of four with eight teams qualifying for the main competition, with the rest of the teams battling it out for the plate.

Consolages were run for both competitions.

The main saw the final contested between Southampton and Southsea’s own Southern Pinnacles.

Southampton had beaten Paula’s Pals then Leftovers Again. Pinnacles had beaten Southern Legion then The Leftovers.

Southampton won the toss, and they elected to take Pinnacles to the beach terrain which negated any sort of home advantage there might have been.

It proved not to be the best of choices though, with the shooting of Southampton having a lot of bounce-overs on the difficult terrain, allowing Pinnacles to point their boules in and score, with lots of Pink Power cries ringing out across the beach. Southsea’s club colours are pink.

In the end, Pinnacles went one better than last year’s final defeat, ensuring the trophy would remain in Southsea until at least 2020.

At Southsea Petanque Club beginners are welcome of all ages. You will be shown how to play. At club sessions all ages and abilities play together in mixed teams for fun.

No equipment is required, the club will lend the boules. They are situated at Southsea Leisure Park, Eastney, PO4 9TB.

For more details see the club website southseapetanqueclub.co.uk/

You are free to join the club immediately, or you can play for a month first to see if you enjoy playing, after which you would need to join.