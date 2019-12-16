Suki gymnasts impress in international tournament in Lithuania

A group of gymnasts from the Gosport-based Suki club flew to Lithuania to represent the Southern region in the 15th Klaidpeda Open tournament.

They were accompanied by head coach Natalie Dickinson and Southern Region Welfare Officer Kerry Meachen.

From left - Keira Emmett, Natalie Dickinson (coach), Immie Hamid, Amiee Dalgleish

Immie Hamid, Cloe Travers and Keira Emmett performed their individual routines in the FIG National Development category (10-11 years) - the biggest category of the competition featuring 79 gymnasts battling to finish in the top 10 and go through to finals.

Emmett was 43rd with 15.9 (10th within the Southern region), Hamid was 42nd with 15.95 (9th) and Travers a superb 28th with 16.5 (7th).

The highlight of the competition was Amiee Dalgleish, Emmett and Hamid finishing 11th in the team event qualifications.

Due to the two-country rule for finals, Russia - who occupied four of the top six places - could only take their top two through, moving the remaining routines up a few places.

As a result, the Suki team qualified for the final in seventh place.

Once there, they improved to finish sixth with a score of 16.05, just 0.05 points off fourth place.

*

Suki’s NAC and Foundation Gymnasts competed in their own club competition at Fareham Leisure Centre.

There were 14 gymnasts performining 16 routines.

In the NAC National Development (10-11 years) individual event, Melody Atkinson (14th), Keira Buick (13th), Amiee Dalgleish (6th) and Immie Hamid (5th) all scored 2019 pbs.

Cloe Travers finished with 16.68, picking up the bronze medal.

Kacey Arkley scored a new 2019 pb in and finishing 8th overall in the NAC Group 1 (12-14) event.

Lucie Emmett performed another beautiful routine, picking up the bronze with 17.217.

Suki’s NAC Group 2 (15-17) gymnasts provided the highlight.

Freya Meachen scored 17.183 (4th overall), while Tyesha Kirton (17.417) claimed bronze and Eleanor Meachen scored an incredible 18.05 to win gold.

Amiee, Immie and Keira performed their Tarzan and Jane routine in the NAC National Development trio category, winning gold with 16.433.

*

