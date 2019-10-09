Have your say

Suki are thrilled to have five gymnasts selected among a strong Southern Region contingent heading to Lithuania next month.

It highlights again the progress the Gosport-based club is making.

In total 40 gymnasts will be representing the south in the Klaipeda Open International for Aerobic Gymnastics.

Cloe Travers, Imogen Hamid, Amiee Dalgleish and Keira Buick all compete at the national level in Aerobic Gymnastics on UK soil.

However, for the Klaipeda competition these gymnasts will be upgraded to the international level to compete, joining Sophie Emmett who is already FIG for 2020.

Gosport-based club Suki are extremely proud of the gymnasts and head coach Natalie Dickinson and welfare officer Kerry Meachen who will also be making the trip.

Dickinson said: ‘I am very proud of our team that currently compete for Suki.

However, when your team are selected to compete abroad as the Southern Region its makes me extremely proud because all the hard work is paying off.

‘At the end of last year the coaches within Suki made a goal that we would have gymnasts compete abroad from 2019 and we have done just that.

‘Our gymnasts and those within the Southern Region Team are being recognised for their recent success at home and getting opportunities that will be spoken about for years to come.

‘I am excited to fly out with the team and see what we can achieve.’

At the beginning of the year Suki had one gymnast attend an international and now they have five.

This shows how much the great coaching and hard work of the gymnasts has paid off.

The competition takes place over the weekend in Lithuania.

Cloe, Imogen and Sophie will compete as individuals and team-mates Keira and Amiee join Imogen to compete their trio.

Head coach Dickinson will be able to pass on valuable experience.

She competed in this competition near the beginning of her career, so it will bring back happy memories.

It will be a great opportunity for all the gymnasts involved.