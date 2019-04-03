Suki so proud as Lucie Emmett is all set for international competition in Lithuania

Suki gymnast Lucie Emmett is preparing to make her mark in the Lithuanian Open Championship.

The young talent, from the Gosport-based club, will be competing in the international event which takes place from Thursday to Sunday.

Her dedication to training has seen her soar to great heights and her club are very proud of what she has achieved.

She had a fantastic year throughout 2018 which is the main reason she was selected for this event and she has moved into group one of the 12-to-14 year NAC (national aerobic code) level for 2019 – the third level of four in aerobic gymnastics.

However, for the Lithuanian competition she will be competing as an FIG (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) gymnast which is the highest level.

Suki head coach Natalie Porter said: ‘We are extremely proud of Lucie for this achievement and excited for the future. Lucie has been training hard to ensure her routine is up to standard.

‘We are proud of what our club has achieved in the past few years. We have grown from strength to strength each year and having a gymnast compete internationally is always our goal. We hope for more opportunities like this in the future.’

Lucie will be travelling with Enora Roe as her personal coach and Colette Hayes as the judge for Great Britain.

Meanwhile, the year of competition starts for Suki gymnasts with the Southern Region competition at Fareham Leisure Centre and the club will be looking to impress again after the success of recent times.

Suki will have 48 gymnasts taking part performing 30 routines at the event which takes place on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Head coach Natalie Porter is looking forward to the event and she feels the great work put in during the training sessions will pay off with some exciting performances – for those who are experienced and those who are new to the scene.

She said: ‘This is the first competition of the year for our gymnasts with a number of them competing brand new routines.

‘Suki Gymnastics Club is growing week on week with new gymnasts joining the team.

‘We are proud of what our club has achieved in the past few years. We have grown from strength to strength each year and having a gymnast compete internationally is always our goal. We hope for more opportunities like this in the future and we cannot wait to see what our team produce in the up and coming competitions.’

With the success of the gymnasts and the coaching it means Suki will have big numbers heading to some of the major competitions, including the British Championships in Liverpool. This is always a big occasion and Suki .

Head coach Natalie Porter praised the team who help to ensure the gymnasts can compete at events around the country and aboard.

She said: ‘A big part of Suki Gymnastics Club is fundraising and a huge thanks is owed to Lisa Arkley and her small team of helpers who lead this area.

‘The club pay 25 per cent of every entry fee for our gymnast to compete, we are aware competitions are not cheap and any help we can provide our families is important to us.

‘We also pay for any courses our coaches, committee members, adult helpers and leaders must attend to continue their personal development which in return will help them for life.

‘Our fundraising is also used to pay for new equipment for our gymnast to enhance their training.

‘Sport at a high level is not cheap and the biggest competition of the year will be the British Championships.

‘Our NAC and FIG gymnasts and their families will be travelling to Liverpool in July but hiring a coach will set us back £2000.

‘We would be interested in hearing from anyone who can help, or has ideas to help us raise the funds.’