The event had 459 finishers. Paul Cripps and Daniel Cripps both completed their 100th parkrun milestone and it was Daniel’s birthday. He also got a personal best to finish in third position. Southsea parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am starting at Speakers’ Corner with the course along the promenade and back. It is a 5k and is free to take part in. Just register first on the website to get your barcode which will be scanned at the finish to give you a time and position.

