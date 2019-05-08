Super Southsea Waverley march on as Lee-on-the-Solent and Alexandra are beaten

Waverley continued their excellent start to the season as they crushed Lee-on-the-Solent by 68 shots in Portsmouth & District League division one.

That success came after the Southsea outfit beat rivals Alexandra by nine shots away, writes Dave Wildman.

Paul Lawrence’s rink had a 14-shot win but this was offset by the 15-shot win recorded by John Biggs’ quartet for Waverley.

The first big shock of the season occurred in Havant where Portsmouth Water recorded their first win of the season against previously unbeaten Priory.

Having only picked up one point from their first two matches they might have entered the match not fancying their chances against Priory, who came into the match in top form.

But Portsmouth Water were undoubtedly up for the match as they won by 26 shots, led by Brent Riste.

Adrian Snook’s quartet prevented Priory being whitewashed.

Fareham maintained their good start with a 25-shot home win over Leigh Park, winning on three rinks with Charlie Bailey’s men once again leading the way.

It would appear that Waterlooville prefer playing on grass to their home carpet this season as they recorded their second away win of the week, this one was at Vospers by 22 shots. They won on three rinks, led by Richard Allen’s quartet, with Ray Porter’s foursome getting Vospers’ only rink points.

Cowplain are still looking for their first victory of the season as they fell to a 33-shot away defeat at Alexandra, who won on three rinks.

The size of Alex’s win was due to the 29-shot win on Barry Harman’s rink.

Leaders Rowner maintained their 100-per-cent start to the season in division two by inflicting Milton Park’s first defeat with an 11-shot win.

Rowner won on three rinks with Barry Stafford’s rink gaining an 11-shot winning margin. Dave Brown’s quartet prevented the home side Milton being whitewashed.

Star & Crescent are hot on Rowner’s heels as they kept their 100-per-cent record with a seven-shot away win at Bridgemary. Both clubs had big wins on two rinks but the 22-shot win on Robbie Dennison’s rink turned the match Star’s way.

College Park bounced back from their 50-shot thrashing by Rowner in their previous match to record an eight-shot home win over Denmead. College won on three rinks but their victory was thanks to Alan Taw’s quartet recording a 19-shot win, swinging the match around after Mike Wright’s 20-shot win for Denmead.

Bedhampton made good use of their two home games during the week with a 14-shot win against Gosport. Bedhampton won on the rinks of Alan Greenhouse and John Burn, with Ken Stanbury’s rink responding for Gosport, while the fourth was tied.

The battle between the two clubs at the bottom of the table went Naismith’s way as they just managed to hang on to their three-shot home victory over Crofton. Charlie Read’s Crofton rink fired for a 29-shot win. Unfortunately for them they weren’t supported by their team-mates as Naismith had large wins on the rinks of Mick Penny and Howard Davis which nearly cancelled out the shot deficit.

In division three Purbrook Heath maintained their winning ways with a massive 77-shot, all rinks, home win over Phoenix.

They now lead the division by 16 points. For Phoenix, it was only George Russell’s rink that managed to post a reasonable deficit.

Purbrook had beaten Pembroke Gardens by 12 shots in their previous match.

Gas Social moved into second place with a three-shot away win at Cosham Park.

Pembroke fell to their second away defeat of the week, this time by 28 shots at Hayling Island.

Hayling won on three rinks with Graham Theobald’s quartet leading the way with their 19-shot victory.

It was a good response from Hayling after they had been beaten by Cosham Park in their opening match.