Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont confident talented Southern Vipers will be a force this summer

Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont are relishing the opportunity to feature for the Southern Vipers again this summer.

They will be joined at the Ageas Bowl by Danni Wyatt who will also play for the team in the 2019 Kia Super League.

Dani Wyatt. Southern Vipers. Picture: Dave Vokes

An announcement made by the ECB put forward the allocations for the fourth year of the competition.

This confirmed England duo Beaumont and Wyatt will return to the Ageas Bowl for another season after joining the squad for the first time in 2018.

Having represented the side since the inaugural campaign and skippering the squad last year, Bates also rejoins as overseas player.

Now the goal will be to help fire them to a successful summer.

She said: ‘I’m so happy to be coming back to the Southern Vipers for my fourth season – it’s such a great place to play and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success again this summer.

Beaumont, impressed during her first year with the Vipers last summer, totalling 198 runs in seven KSL matches at an average of 33 with the bat, and is delighted to have sealed her return.

She said: ‘I’m really excited to be back with the Southern Vipers for another season.

‘Although last year was a disappointing one, we learned lots and everyone is looking forward to getting back to winning ways this year.’

Beaumont .

Wyatt has been a key figure in England’s ranks since making her debut in 2010, featuring in more than 150 T20I and ODI fixtures for Heather Knight’s side.

Charlotte Edwards is thrilled to have the top trio on board for the summer.

She said: ‘We’re delighted to be welcoming Suzie, Tammy and Danni back to the Southern Vipers for KSL 2019.

‘We’re so lucky to have world-class players of their calibre who bring so much to our squad.

‘It’s such an exciting summer for the women’s game and we all can’t wait for it to start.’