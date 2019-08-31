Talented Gosport youngster becomes national BMX champion in her age group

A TALENTED 11-year-old rider from Gosport has been recognised at the World BMX Championships and achieved national champion status.

Lucy Simpson got into BMX after enjoying watching the London 2012 Olympics with her brother Oscar, who also competes. Three years later she started competing herself, aged seven.

Lucy Simpson, 11, from Gosport with some of her BMX trophies and awards

In July, Lucy and Oscar were part of a team of 23 from Gosport BMX Club who represented Great Britain in Belgium at the world championships at Circuit Zolder in Heusden-Zolder.

Lucy returned from the contest as world number three in her age group, and since then has also achieved national champion and competed for the British title but unfortunately crashed during the one-day event.

The 11-year-old said: ‘I started BMXing when I got bored of watching my brother do it. I now love racing and competing all over the world.’

A successful year of racing for the Simpson siblings in the Decade Europe FTB team means they are both number one in the south for their age group, and mum Louise said they are running out of room for all their trophies.

Louise said: ‘We really enjoyed the BMXing from watching it on the 2012 Olympics, we didn’t know we had a track around here.

‘We’re so proud of both of them, they work really hard. I think I get more nervous than they do when they race, they just love it. Their concentration when they race is amazing.’

Racing takes the family all over the country, and Lucy and Oscar spend plenty of time at the Gosport BMX Club in Grange Road which has just got a new national-standard track.

Oscar, 13, said: ‘I really enjoy racing as it is fun and exciting. I have made lots of friends who I race from all around the country.’

Louise added: ‘It’s such a lovely sport. They’re competitive on the track but when they come off they’re friendly.

‘Even down in Gosport, more and more children are coming down to the beginner session. It’s a lovely club and lovely track.

‘The 16- and 17-year-olds are brilliant with the young riders. It’s like a little family.’