Talmondt gets better of Jones to win Portsmouth & District League scratch crown

Mike Talmondt won the trophy
Mike Talmondt managed to get the better of Greg Jones in the battle of the top two seeds to win the Portsmouth & District Snooker League individual scratch competition

In frame one the duo started well, both making good breaks. But a missed red from Jones allowed Talmondt in and he duly took control. He forged a 38 break and the final two colours saw him seal the frame 76-24, writes Steve Toms.

Greg Jones, left, and Mike Talmondt

In frame two it was James who got in first and was playing good snooker.

Talmondt had to get in from a good safety which forced the mistake and a 31 break proved enough for a 67-39 success.

The run continued in frame three. Talmondt was now looking in dominant mood. He rolled in a very good 68 break to take the frame 79-1.

Frame four provided the last chance for Jones to get something out of the match but a mistake allowed Talmondt in for a 41 break.

The players both missed reds before Talmondt crafted a 42 break and finished the frame 83-9 for a 4-0 success.