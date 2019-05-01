Talmondt gets better of Jones to win Portsmouth & District League scratch crown

Mike Talmondt managed to get the better of Greg Jones in the battle of the top two seeds to win the Portsmouth & District Snooker League individual scratch competition

In frame one the duo started well, both making good breaks. But a missed red from Jones allowed Talmondt in and he duly took control. He forged a 38 break and the final two colours saw him seal the frame 76-24, writes Steve Toms.

Greg Jones, left, and Mike Talmondt

In frame two it was James who got in first and was playing good snooker.

Talmondt had to get in from a good safety which forced the mistake and a 31 break proved enough for a 67-39 success.

The run continued in frame three. Talmondt was now looking in dominant mood. He rolled in a very good 68 break to take the frame 79-1.

Frame four provided the last chance for Jones to get something out of the match but a mistake allowed Talmondt in for a 41 break.

The players both missed reds before Talmondt crafted a 42 break and finished the frame 83-9 for a 4-0 success.