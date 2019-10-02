Talmondt’s century breaks lights up final week of Portsmouth Summer Snooker League season

Mike Talmondt saved his best for the last week of the Portsmouth Summer Snooker League.

He compiled a spectacular break of 101 as serial winners Craneswater A beat last season’s winners 5-4. Rob Kirby won both his frames in a tight game.

Greg Harding produced a 44 break and won both his frames, as did Bobby Terry, but Chris Hardyman's outfit had to settle for second place this time.

Mark Tillison was the star turn as Copnor A&E made sure of third with an emphatic 7-2 victory over Portchester X.

His 39 and more doubles by Lee Eden and Ant Lacey were too much for the Castlemen.

An early effort from Neil Turp and a late doubles win by Darren Inch and Andy Macey just kept the score down.

Copnor D’s visit to the top flight was short-lived as they failed to reproduce their best form.

Bellair bashed them 6-3 at Havant thanks to Rob Henry. Steve Green won two for the city men but he was the only happy visitor.

Waterlooville A played out of their skins to grab the silverware in Division 2.

They went into a final game shoot-out with Post Office two points adrift but produced a massive effort to win 6-3 at Aston Road.

Young Jamie Wilson was the kingpin with a fine run of 58.

Sam Tindall and Zak Truscott also held their nerve to see off the visitors who were well served by Matt Paffett and Simon Lynas.

Craneswater Q ended up mid-table after nicking a 5-4 success at 'Ville D.

Steve Hughes was outstanding for the losers but he could not stop Adam Gillen from stealing the plaudits and the match.

Three teams in Division 3 had a chance of grabbing the trophy.

In the end it went to Craneswater R because they won most of their games after a tie with Copnor B on 47 points.

Copnor had a tough fixture with fellow contenders Bellair and managed a well-earned 6-3 success. Stacey Wearn, Derek Foster and Phil Ledington pulled out all the stops with a brace apiece as the home side won all three pairs racks.

Craneswater had it all their own way against bottom of the table Pompey Royals.

Paul Chivers tried to hold the Stationsiders up but Colin O'Sullivan had other ideas to keep the Southsea gang in the driving seat.

North End Bowls fell away badly, losing their last four matches after heading the table.

Ade Pledge could not stop their fellow bowlers Alexandra recording a 6-3 win.

Alan Feigh and Steve Scott won three frames for Leigh Park but visiting Cowplain B still pinched a 5-4 win in the Division 3 fixture.

Roy Steere and Gary Curtis both bagged a brace for an end-of-season triumph.