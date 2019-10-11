Team GB start well in World Beach Games with 5-4 win against Paraguay as Portsmouth talents shine bright

Have your say

Molly Clark scored twice as Team GB women beat Paraguay 5-4 in their opening match of the World Beach Games in Doha on Friday.

The team had a big Portsmouth contingent with former Blues player Clark alongside Gemma Hillier and current Blues Hannah Haughton, Katie James and Rebecca Barron.

Former Pompey players Sarah Kempson and Nadine Bazan also featured.

Team GB started well in the first period with some good attacking play.

The pressure continued in the second period and it was Hillier who netted the opener.

Paraguay forced keeper Hannah Haughton into some good saves.

But eventually they got level with Fanny Godoy netting to make it 1-1.

This sparked the game into life and Team GB forged back ahead with two more goals in the second period to go 3-1 up.

Paraguay rallied well and scored three times in the final period but Team GB netted twice more as well to earn an exciting 5-4 success.

Clark got two with Kempson and keeper Haughton also netting.

Godoy got a hat-trick for Paraguay with Jennifer Mora on target as well.

The Team GB side is coached by former Pompey boss Perry Northeast.

Russia beat the USA 3-1 in the other group B match.

Team GB face the USA on Sunday. Then their final group match is against Russia on Monday.