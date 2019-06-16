Team tactics will be key as Bishop prepares for exciting Best Pairs speedway contest

Get set for a thriller at the Smallbrook Stadium in Ryde on Tuesday when the Wightlink Warriors host the annual Best Pairs speedway tournament with team tactics key.

The Warriors have promoted a pairs event every year since 2016 with last July’s meeting producing some top racing climaxing in a thrilling last-bend overtake securing the title for Scott Campos and Richard Andrews who return to defend the trophy, writes Rob Dyer.

Each of the six competing pairs has attracted team sponsorship with supporters managing the riders and their tactics.

The London Loonies – Campos and Andrews – fresh from a successful visit with their club side Plymouth last week, are sure to be put to the test by the five other teams.

It looks evenly-balanced with some excellent pairs and the format sees 15 qualifying heats plus two semi-finals and a grand final to determine the victors.

Co-promoter Barry Bishop said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to stage this meeting again.

‘It is one I have been looking forward to since the start of the season.

‘It encourages the riders to be aware of their team partner and work together – team riding is something of a lost art in modern day racing so it will be interesting to see if the pairs can plan a strategy that works for them.

‘When I spoke to the riders after last week’s meeting they were all really disappointed that league points had slipped away.

‘However they were all keen to get back on track and use this meeting to put into practice some of the tips that we have passed on. I am sure that they will be up for it on the night.’

This week, for anyone aged 19, it is free admission. Proof of age is required at the turnstile. Otherwise, usual pricing and admission with gates opening at 5.30pm ahead of 7pm start.

There is more action for the club on Wednesday as the Wightlink Wizards head to the Midlands to take on the Milton Keynes Knights at Birmingham’s Perry Bar Stadium in the Midland & Southern Development League.

Jamie Sealey, Chris Watts, Morgan Williams and Ben Ilsley will be the Wizards quartet on duty looking for a second away win of the season.