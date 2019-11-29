Have your say

Charlie Martin has been tipped to take his opportunity to claim England NABGC Championship glory this weekend.

The Purbrook fighter’s coach Daron Wiseman has every confidence the Team Wiseman boxer can avenge his final defeat last year.

Martin meets Manchester-based Kieran McDay of Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Club for the right to be crowned NABGC 2003-class under-70kg class B national champion in Hull on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Team Wiseman fighter has already come through four bouts to make it this far.

And Wiseman feels his boxer is in the ‘shape of his life’ heading into the championship fight.

Martin made it to this stage last year, but was defeated in a close split-decision.

However, he overcame Welsh champion Orlando Holley in the semi-finals to further showcase his credentials.

And Wiseman has every confidence Martin can become English national champion.

‘Charlie’s in the shape of his life,’ said Wiseman.

‘I really think he can do it.

‘Last year he got to the finals and lost on a close split-decision.

‘It’s been a massive drive for him. (losing in the final last year)

‘Last year he knew where he was in the world of boxing.

‘He realised he was a championship boxer and he was up there.

‘This confidence has come off the back of that.

‘I’m 100 per cent confident in his ability this year, that’s for sure.’

Should Martin come through and take English national glory, Wiseman feels it could provide his fighter with a springboard.

His coach would like to see him boxing for his country at some point in the next 12 months.

But Wiseman pointed out it’s still to early for Martin to be thinking about the professional ranks.

‘I’d like to see him box for England next year.

‘My plans with him are to box for England, represent his country and go from there.

‘This will be massive for Charlie.

‘I’m very proud of him.

‘But he’s still only 16, so it’s still early days for Charlie.’